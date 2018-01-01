Recent tragedies place focus on importance of parent-teen communication: Date Night Dinners can help

Recent tragedies involving teens, from the murder of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein to the unexpected death of a 13-year-old Mission Viejo girl, to the discovery of the body of a young man who apparently took his own life in a Newport Beach park just this last Friday, bring home the vital importance of communicating with one’s teenage children, whether they are perceived as at-risk or not.

Mission Hospital’s popular “Date Night Dinners,” which are taking place locally right now at the Susi Q Community Center on Third Street, are designed for just this purpose, to stimulate discussion between parents and teens on difficult subjects.

And they are designed in such as way as to offer fun entertainment along with this serious purpose. The current program specifically helps educate families on topics where confusion and miscommunication often reigns – take, for example, the use and abuse of alcohol and marijuana.

Recent legislation has made marijuana a particularly challenging topic of conversation, parents say.

How to talk about marijuana with teens

Tonight’s dinner and next Tuesday’s, Feb 6, will focus on the potential for substance abuse, with the Feb 6 dinner placing particular emphasis on marijuana.

Dinners take place between 6:15 - 8 p.m. for a fee of $45 per family, though scholarships are available.

“Parents have the biggest influence on their kids, though they might doubt that sometimes,” a spokesperson for the program says. “But it’s true.”

And they aren’t boring lectures, attendees say, something organizers promise.

Speaker Ray Lozano, with a background in entertainment, captivates audiences with his humorous and engaging style. Each of the evenings discusses different topics aimed to empower young people to lead a healthy lifestyle, while arming parents with skills to help them.

Humor helps to get the message across

“Believe it or not, teens tell us that they want to spend more one on one time with their parents away from technology and all the many other distractions that today’s busy families face,” says Marci Mednick of Mission Hospital.

Today’s teens face many challenges that are unique to this generation making it more difficult than ever to be a teen, and the parent of one. Maintaining open and honest communication about tough subjects such as drugs and alcohol is one of the biggest hurdles families face.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Entertainer Ray Lozano uses humor to get the message across

Just like other decisions they make, young people want to know the facts, yet providing them with information that makes sense, and doing it in an engaging and meaningful way, takes an expert. Lozano is that expert.

Additional Date Nights will be held in San Juan Capistrano from Tues, Feb 13.

For more information or for a complete listing of classes go to www.mission4health.com or call 949-364-4871.