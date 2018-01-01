Pageant spreads the love for Valentine’s Day, offers discounted tickets to “Under the Sun” until Feb 14

Don’t give traditional Valentine’s Day gifts of chocolates or cards, instead give that special person tickets to this summer’s production of the Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun.” For a limited time, attendees save 20 percent on tickets with promotional code V20 (excludes loge center seats and all tickets for August 25). Offer is valid through Feb 14.

“It doesn’t get more romantic than watching the Pageant of the Masters under the stars,” said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Manager Sharbie Higuchi. “The show makes for a great date night, a fun outing with friends, or just a memorable evening to share with someone special.”

In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see. In the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” theatrical magic, live music and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.

Celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, the Pageant of the Masters is arguably

one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by 90 minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

The Pageant runs from July 7 – Sept 1, with performances nightly at 8:30 p.m.

Advance ticket prices are $15 - $240.

A Pageant Ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show.

The Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, LB.

To take advantage of this special limited time offer, call (800) 487-3378 or visit www.PageantTickets.com.