Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents Annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser, Poisoned Pen

On Sat, Feb 3, Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre will present their annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser, including dinner, laughter, music, champagne, auction items and, of course, murder, performed by the youthful actors in the play Poisoned Pen.

In the play, it’s the annual gathering of the Society of Mystery Enthusiasts and Great Mystery Authors, who have come together to announce the “Author of the Year.”  Each of the nominees is the crème de la crème of ‘whodunit’ writers and are, without a doubt, the craftiest minds in the business.  Each is competing for the $100,000 prize money which accompanies the award.

The play Poisoned Pen is by Charles Corritore.

Ticket packages are available for purchase. The pre-show dinner package is $100 per ticket with limited availability from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This package includes dinner at Romeo Cucina with a performance, preferred seating, dessert buffet, silent and live auction. 

The Play and Dessert Package is $35 per ticket with a performance, dessert buffet, and Silent and Live Auction. 

For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

