I’m looking forward being bitten by a dog & eating pasta cooked by a cop: the Citizen Academy begins

Written by CAMERON GILLESPIE

Ever wondered what it is like to have a K-9 unit dog bite down on you?

On Thursday, January 25, during my first class at the Citizen Academy, run by the LBPD, I learned that I’d soon find that out, and more – though it was comforting to hear that we would all be fully armored and protected from any injury.

Our group met at the the Susi Q Senior Center, where PSO Ross Fallah welcomed us. Ross attended the Academy years ago, and was immediately inspired to become involved as a coordinator. Eventually he came on board as a staff member of the Civilian Services Administration.

Day Shift Commander Lieutenant Joe Torres then explained the structure of the 12 week class schedule. Torres said that among other things, attendees would find out what patrol officers do in the field, learn how the Police Department trains for disaster preparedness, and take a field trip to the Orange County Jail.

A chance to drink and experience a field sobriety test without consequences (and get a ride home)

Faces brightened to hear that during the course, one member would be asked to imbibe some alcohol and take a field sobriety test (with a ride back to their home provided, of course). That should be interesting to watch.

One spot was open due to a no-show. Ross immediately asked one class member to call her husband and get him to come down and enroll. They expedited his paperwork, and after a break with delicious sandwiches and salad, our newest member Kalai introduced himself.

He told the class how excited his wife was to join, and how glad he was to be able to join and attend the class with “a partner in crime, so to speak.” This yielded a hearty laugh from the class.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cameron Gillespie

Corporal James Gramer at the LBPD

According to Ross, the concept of a Citizen Academy began in New York several decades ago in order to help fix the problem of distrust that the community had towards the police. The program helped narrow the gap of trust. In 1999, LBPD’s Chief Liniea adopted the program.

Later in the evening, Bruce, one of the participants in the program, a Laguna Beach resident of 25 years, shared that his motivation for joining the class was not only because of the love that he has for the city, but that his brother was in law enforcement, and he was hoping to learn more about police work. He’s hoping to become more involved in the Citizen Academy itself going forward.

Being a prisoner is no fun

CSO Nikki Hernandez then led a tour of the command and dispatch center. She explained that two dispatch workers are on each night, and that they don’t just field calls for police related issues, but for fire department related ones as well.

Next, everyone was led into a narrow room where prisoners are brought in. The floor from every wall was slightly graded downward, meeting in the middle where the drain was. On one side of the room were tall lockers used by the police for their equipment. On the other side, there was another set of lockers, these for evidence confiscated during an arrest or investigation, plus a small square locker used by the police for their weapons.

Tragically, Officer Gordon French of the LBPD was shot and killed on February 13, 1953 by a prisoner who acquired a gun and took French hostage. Therefore, it was necessary to implement a way to keep police weapons away from prisoners.

Next we entered an area where prisoners turn in their clothes and receive a set of paper clothes. There are lockers for prisoners’ personal items, as well as special storage bags for items that are considered unsanitary.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Cameron Gillespie

The LBPD is nothing if not polite…

The ceiling is lined with acoustic foam in order to assure that the administrative staff just above are not disturbed if the prisoner is being loud.

Prisoners are sent to get their mugshot taken, and to have their fingerprints entered into the Lifescan machine in a smaller room on the other side of the plexiglass window.

A reverse-flow toilet confounds prisoners who might attempt to flush away drugs or other contraband

In the women’s cell, Nikki pointed out a camera attached in the corner of the room, sealed behind a triangle shield, to ensure not only that the prisoner is safe and secure, but that if a prisoner attempts to flush contraband such as drugs down the toilet, the flow of the water can be reversed and the items retrieved.

(Just wanted to say…the course is very comprehensive – and fascinating – so I won’t be able to capture all the details in my weekly report. I’m probably leaving out some of the best stuff…All the more reason why citizens should seriously consider signing up for the Academy in the future!)

The men’s jail cells were next. There are two cells, outfitted similarly to the women’s cell, but with bars, and outside of the cells is a shower stall. On the other side of the wall is the sobering room, with a grab bar to be used by prisoners who are too intoxicated to sit and stand steadily.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LBPD

Reminders of the dangers out there

Nikki then led us up to the second story to where the administrative staff worked. We passed a large conference room where, in the case of an emergency, Department heads of police, fire and public works would meet.

In the briefing room, where police meet to learn about ongoing business, go over strategy, is a glass case filled with weapons seized from citizens, including a large number of guns and knives, as well as a homemade rope whip with a monkeyfist knot at the end. This collection reminds the officers about what sort of danger is out there (though I have a feeling that reminders aren’t really necessary).

After doing a quick loop through Police Chief Laura Farinella’s office, we made one final stop in the detective’s offices where we were able to chat briefly with Detective Dave Gensemer. Dave routinely stays late Thursdays in order to help out with the Explorers program who were also there taking a tour. He explained how detective work is split among the police officers.

Shortly before leaving the station, Ross stopped by to say goodnight, and to make sure that we come hungry for the next class, because he will be cooking pasta for us.

Who knew that I’d ever have dinner cooked and served by a police officer? Or look forward to being bitten by a dog?

And those are just two of the highlights I’m looking forward to as our program continues. More next week…