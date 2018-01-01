Adopt smart Jack Russell mix, young Milo, for a new and exciting adventure – for you and for him

Two-yearold Milo is a neutered male Jack Russell Spaniel mix on the search for a new owner to take him home. He is extremely smart, and playful. Any home will fit his needs, for he is easily adaptable. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Milo adopted as soon as possible.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Can you really resist those soulful eyes?

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.