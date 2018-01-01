Council asked to consider Laguna becoming a “Tree City”: generous offer made to create urban tree fund

By BARBARA DIAMOND

March 7 is Arbor Day in California – but not in Laguna Beach unless the City Council takes action.

Councilman Bob Whalen has requested a hearing on a city observance of Arbor Day, which is a requirement to be recognized as a Tree City USA. Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede and Public Works Director Shohreh DuPuis supported Whalen’s request.

“Laguna Beach satisfies all of the Tree City USA criteria except one – the official observance of Arbor Day,” said Barbara McGillivray.

Criteria for the Tree City designation include having a city tree department or board, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive urban forest program and official recognition of Arbor Day.

MacGillivray and her husband, filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, have offered to create an urban tree fund with a $50,000 donation, hoping that other donors will contribute.

She described the purpose of the fund to be enhancement, not a supplement, to the city’s program of re-planting and maintenance.

“I met with Barbara regarding the very generous offer of a private fund,” said Whalen. “It is neat to enhance what the city does with private donations.”

Greg MacGillivray said that 25 years ago residents created a Downtown Specific Plan that called for abundant flowers and trees. Trees, he said, are vital to the charm of downtown Laguna.

More than 30 sidewalk ‘tombs’ in Laguna

Removal of trees, even for valid reasons, throughout the years has diminished the once abundant greenery that gave Forest Avenue its name, not to mention losses on other city streets, according to Barbara MacGillivray.

“There are over 30 sidewalk tombs,” she said, referring to spots where trees used to be.

Laguna streets should be lined with trees that have been carefully maintained, urged landscape designer and nursery owner Ruben Flores.

“I am very supportive of Arbor Day in Laguna Beach,” Flores said. “We could bring in a festival, speakers and positive togetherness.”

National Arbor Day was founded in 1972. It is celebrated nationally on the last Friday in April, However, many states observe it on a different date, based on the best tree-planting time in the area.

California’s date is March 7.

“That is why we have an urgency to have a city endorsement for moving forward as quickly as possible,” MacGillivray said.

Whalen’s request for a hearing targeted Feb. 27 or March 6.