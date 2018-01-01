A Note from Shaena and Lynette

About our editorial policies this coming political season...

The political season is upon us and here at Stu News, we are already receiving press releases from Laguna Beach residents who are running for national and state offices – and in the not too distant future, we expect a wave of press releases from candidates for our City Council.

So here’s the deal: Stu News will publish press releases that outline candidate’s positions and qualifications for office. In each case, we will note that the text is “From a press release.” These press releases will be published under our “Political Notebook” banner.

We reserve the right to edit out ad hominem attacks and/or puffery about the candidate that is not supported by facts or to refuse publication based on our policies.

Letters to the Editor are welcome, but again, we will not publish ad hominem attacks.

Closer to the November election, we will also be asking candidates questions about their positions on a variety of local issues and publishing brief summaries of the candidates’ resumes and background. These articles will form part of our editorial coverage of the various campaigns.

If you have any questions about our policies this coming political season, please email Lynette at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .