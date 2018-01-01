Students band together to help save the oceans at Watershed Kids Conference at Ocean Institute

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

On Thursday morning, the Samueli Conference Room at Ocean Institute vibrated with the energy and excited voices of between 150 and 200 students waiting to present projects at the 15th Annual Watershed Kids Conference. The group was so large, they had to break into smaller sections and disperse to separate rooms.

For up to three months, these fifth graders had been passionately working on their chosen projects. And after listening to several of the presentations, it is obvious how truly dedicated these kids are to helping save our oceans.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ocean Institute, Mary Lawson, says, “For some of the students, it’s the first time they’ve been to the ocean or on a boat, and they see first-hand the impact of what they do in their daily lives has on the ocean.”

A tremendous amount of research and work has taken place before the students get to present. Mary explains the sequence leading up to the presentations, “It’s a multi-phased process. First the teachers come to the Institute to learn about the implications of Watershed and take that information back to the classrooms.”

Learning how daily behavior impacts the ocean

Then the students go out on the Sea Explorer to view, microscopically, how sea animals are impacted by pollution in the ocean. Once they go back to their classrooms and select a project, they research it, compile the data, reach a conclusion, and then present the results at the conference (and later to their school classrooms).

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Students discuss their projects in the Discovery Lab

For example, Mary says, “One group collected two weeks of water sampling from run-off and discovered that it goes down to Salt Creek and then into the ocean. This is a real eye-opener for the kids. They discover the links, such as where the water Dad uses to wash the car goes, directly into the storm drains and down to the ocean.”

Miss Gibson’s class from Eastshore Elementary worked on a project involving a plastic bottle warning and exploring how plastic toxins affect the sea animals, as well as the negative effects of humans eating the fish that have ingested these toxins. Their research data included measuring the toxin levels in plastic bottles after they’d been outside for a week, finding that there was no change.

Students from Mrs. Donsker’s class at Castille Elementary in Mission Viejo selected the problem of trash and its effect on watershed by presenting findings about recycling. They collected trash from their playground after lunch and weighed the bags. By placing more recycling bins on campus and educating the other classes, they hope to reduce the amount of trash.

Mrs. Salazar (who was subbing for Mrs. Donsker) said, “It’s a really cool hands-on student teaching method. They go out and do field studies and apply the results in classrooms.”

A future saving the ocean, student by student

When asked what she especially liked about the program, student Grace said, “I like going out on the boat, it’s really fun to see the little sea creatures I never knew existed.” And she added that she’d like to study marine life when she gets older.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Mrs. Donsker’s class from Castille Elementary

Shazen said, “Loved all we learned about watershed and what we did about the trash that went all the way to the ocean. I want to do something in the future to fix those problems.”

The Watershed program is life-changing for some students. As Mary says, “Some come from constrained environments, and exposure to the wide-open horizon of the ocean symbolizes what their futures could be like.” The course also includes compassionate learning to help students become citizens of the world as well as citizens of science.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to find out that some of these students go on to make marine biology or related endeavors their life’s work. The Ocean Institute and these competent and forward thinking kids deserve kudos, big-time.

Watershed Kids Conference first kicked off in 2003

In 2003, the First Annual Watershed Kids Conference was held, showcasing student findings from studies of the environmental impact of human behavior as it affects our oceans, positively or negatively. This unique and entirely funded program (regardless of the status of attendees) was developed on site at the Ocean Institute with the cooperation and funding of Boeing, Massen Greene Foundation, and Miocean Foundation. The Watershed program pulls from the Institute’s Adopt-A-Class participants as well as students from other schools.

The Adopt-A-Class program enables underserved students from Title I schools across California to visit the Ocean Institute for hands-on STEM education. The Adopt-A-Class program is crucial to give these students the opportunity to take their learning beyond the classroom.

And this is only one of the many educational events the Ocean Institute offers. Not only do they host family programs, summer camps, tall ship cruises, a Tall Ship Festival, a Festival of Whales (and whale watching cruises), Jazz Festivals (their biggest fundraiser), lectures, hourly tours seven days a week in which visitors can touch sea life in the Discovery Pool, they were awarded four gold and two silver medals as the best wedding venue. There’s a lot going on here.

For further information on the Ocean Institute, go to www.ocean-institute.org. or call 949-496-2274.