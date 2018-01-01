Competition between two Laguna Beach contenders for Rep Dana Rohrabacher’s seat heats up

In recent days, competition and rhetoric heated up between two Laguna Beach residents vying to be the Democratic candidate to unseat Republican Representative Dana Rohrabacher and represent California’s 48th district.

On Saturday Jan 27, UCI professor Dr. Hans Keirstead’s campaign sent out a press release with the headline “Dr. Hans Keirstead wins endorsement recommendation from California Democratic Party in landslide vote.”

Emerald Bay resident and businessman Harley Rouda’s campaign responded immediately, blasting Keirstead for “falsely claiming Democratic Party recommendation.”

Rouda’s campaign manager Michael McLaughlin called Stu News and noted that “There is no such thing as an ‘endorsement recommendation’. This was a pre-endorsement meeting of about 83 people meeting in a gymnasium.”

The Rouda campaign also released the following statement: “The CDP has made no recommendation and will make no decision until the state party convention next month…Harley Rouda by every available metric is the Democratic frontrunner in the race for the 48th Congressional District, leading the campaign in fundraising with $1.2 million raised, endorsements, and polling numbers.”

Asked to comment on whether the Keirstead campaign had “falsely [claimed] Democratic Party recommendation,” Kyle Quinn-Quesada, spokesman for the Keirstead for Congress Campaign, said, “Activists voted 67 percent in favor of Dr. Hans Keirstead in an overwhelming show of support. The race has been recommended for an endorsement at the convention where it will be finalized.”

Rouda’s spokesperson disputed this characterization, saying that this vote “has nothing to do with anything that happens at the convention.”

The California Democratic Party will hold its convention in San Diego on the weekend of Feb 23 – 25.