Fifth annual Ten Boys Who Care Mega Yard Sale takes place at Legion Hall on Feb 3 – most items just $1

The Fifth Annual Ten Boys Who Care Mega Yard Sale will be held at Historic Legion Hall on Feb 3. This year dozens of families donated almost 1,000 gently used items to the boys for their sale.

“Almost everything at the Mega Yard Sale is just $1 because our goal is to earn the money we need for our scholarships but also to have these items reused and enjoyed for new families,” explains Ten Boys Who Care member Sam Reynolds.

Submitted photo

Ten Boys Who Care: L- R, Back Row: Gustav Morck, Sam Reynolds, Kent Cebreros, Zack Bonnin, Noah Linder

Front Row, L to R: Sam Kluver, Enzo Sadler, Mason Lebby, Ayrton Garcia

Not Pictured: Blake Pivaroff

There will be coffee and baked goods and lots of bargains available at the Mega Yard Sale. Shoppers will find gently used sporting equipment, TV’s, bicycles, clothing, kitchen goods, household goods, furniture and more from families throughout Laguna Beach.

The Board of No Square Theater once again generously donated the Legion Hall yard for the sale so the boys will be looking at 100 percent of the proceeds going towards their scholarship goal.

Ten Boys Who Care is a group of boys who came together as Thurston seventh graders to raise money for an LBHS scholarship every year from now until they graduate. Their overall goal is $2500 for a 2018 graduating senior boy and girl.

Contact: Blake Pivaroff, member of Ten Boys Who Care, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.