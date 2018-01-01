City Hall schedule reviewed - Employees support alternate Fridays off

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City Hall will continue to be closed every other Friday.

The City Council reviewed and approved the schedule at the Jan 23 meeting after a resident pulled the review from the Consent Calendar. An item on the calendar is approved without discussion unless a member of the council or the audience request it be opened for a separate vote.

“The city should be open five days a week,” said Jennifer Siefert, who requested the schedule be pulled. “I know of complaints about service.”

The eight hours off on alternate Fridays are made up with longer work days. Employees still work 80 hours every two weeks. The Laguna Beach Municipal Employees Assn supports the schedule,

“It is beneficial to the employees and the residents,” said Joseph Carvin, on behalf of the Association.

City officials believe the 9/80 schedule is an employee recruiting and keeping tool, especially those with a long commute, which ultimately benefits the residents.

A 2017 survey of employees showed the schedule played a significant role in employees’ decision to accept a job with the city.

Schedule helps Laguna compete with other cities, Mayor Boyd says

“Before, we were competing with cities that offered it,” said Mayor Kelly Boyd.

And the city was losing employees; 50 percent of them left to take jobs with other municipalities. The percentage decreased to 30 percent subsequent to the move to the 9/80 schedule, which went into effect on a trial basis beginning March 28, 2016, as a result of negotiations with the employees association.

The council reviewed the schedule at a meeting on Jan 10, 2017 and voted to continue it for another year, with an update set for this month.

City Hall is now open for extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Friday it is open.

Staff reported that the change has not resulted in complaints about service.

Laguna Beach Chat founder Michael Morris said his unofficial survey indicates that the 9/80 schedule does not inconvenience residents.

Emergency Services, including the Police, Fire and Marine Safety Departments, as well as Water Quality and Public Works Departments’ maintenance and emergency response crews are staffed every day.