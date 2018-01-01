First Responder Files

What was up Saturday night on Broadway & Ocean?

Photo by Marshall Ininns

Police and fire personnel respond to a report of smoke at Whole Foods

Several readers wrote to ask why there were fire engines and police cars on Broadway & Ocean at 7:57 p.m.last Saturday evening.

According to LBPD spokesperson Jim Cota, “It was just a smoke investigation from displaced water heater at Whole Foods.”

Though it turned out to be nothing major, the store was evacuated out of caution.

The manager of Whole Foods could not be reached for comment. Regional PR coordinator for Whole Foods, Melissa Kubrin, said the store closed down early because a piece of equipment needed repair. She didn’t respond to questions about the presence of first responders.

With the Santa Ana winds and heat, residents are advised to be extra vigilant about fire dangers.