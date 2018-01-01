Jeffrey Osborne, Paul Brown and Michael Paulo headline Ocean Institute Jazz Festival, March 2-3

The Ocean Institute announces the artists for its 16th Annual Jazz Festival on March 2 and 3. Platinum recording artist Jeffrey Osborne, Grammy winning Paul Brown, and critically acclaimed Michael Paulo headline the weekend concerts and tickets are going fast. This is a rare opportunity to hear amazing jazz musicians while in the unique atmosphere and beautiful setting of the Ocean Institute.

The Saturday Gala on March 3 is nearly sold out and Friday tickets are in hot demand. Friday night is a unique opportunity to enjoy a fantastic “Taste of Orange County” reception with gourmet food, libations and world class jazz in an intimate setting.

Jeffrey Osborne

Jeffrey Osborne has earned four Grammy nominations and is a five-time platinum recording star selling millions of records in a career that has spanned four decades. Osborne routinely plays to sold out crowds; this will be a weekend to experience his brilliance in an intimate setting.

Michael Paulo is one of the most versatile and cosmopolitan saxophonists in pop, soul and contemporary jazz. A dynamic live performer, Michael always leaves his audiences wanting more. His emotive playing and endearing style never fails to capture the hearts of new and existing fans all over the world.

Paul Brown

Paul Brown’s R&B-driven guitar sound helped form the foundation for urban jazz in the early 90s when he produced saxophonist Boney James’ breakout debut Trust. While keeping his trademark deep funk and cool urban vibes flowing, Brown taps deeper than ever before into his lifelong influence in blues.

The 16th Annual Ocean Institute Jazz Festival is made possible through the support of Title Sponsor - Irvine BMW, Premier Catering Sponsor - Monarch Beach Resort, and Catering Partners - Montage Laguna Beach, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, and Park Hyatt Aviara Resort.

Additional sponsors include Union Bank, Pacific Western Bank, First American Trust, Titos Vodka, Sierra Nevada Beer, SDG&E, Masson Family Foundation, Jochim Family Foundation, First American Title, Doubletree Suites by Hilton, Sundried Tomato Bistro, Nirvana Grille, Luciano’s Ristorante, Ricardos Place Restaurant, Watermen’s Bar and Grill, Jay’s Catering, Stu News, Smooth Jazz News and others.

The Ocean Institute is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, 949-496-2274.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Ocean Institute, visit www.oceaninstitute.org.