Pendleton military wives learn silk scarf dyeing skills at Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund workshop

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

On Saturday, Jan 27, at the Sawdust Festival grounds, Robin Hatfield, Jill Marcheschi, and Kristyn Rodriguez learned how to design silk scarfs, and at the same time, picked up skills to market their products and join the cottage industry, if they so desire.

This workshop is one in a series offered by The Sawdust Enrichment Fund (SAEF). Founded in 2012 and funded by a grant from the Festival of Arts, SAEF is a philanthropic effort which supports educating the public about the arts through programs that provide experiences in creating art. SAEF provides hands-on art workshops to underserved populations: at-risk youth, armed forces and their families, seniors and patients with long-term of life-threatening illnesses.

Michelle displays one of her latest creations

Michelle displays one of her latest creations

Michelle Burt, the instructor, took them through the process, mixing dyes, and demonstrating different techniques to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Michelle is an artist here in Laguna, who works predominantly in oil, her first love.

“My first Sawdust exhibit was the winter of 2013 and I have exhibited every summer and winter since then. I have been teaching art classes/workshops since October of 2017,” she says. “Currently I hold most of them in my Laguna Beach Art Studio, I also do corporate and private events.”

Recently, she started working in mixed media as well and is enjoying all the layers of found objects and mediums. Her newest additions are silk scarves painted with dancers, mermaids, and water inspired originals.

Robin with her first creation, a beauty

Robin with her first creation, a beauty

Cherril Doty, a trustee of SAEF, said that last year there were classes on jewelry making and travel journaling for military wives. SAEF also has a program called Project Access, for kids at Warwick Housing Center in Santa Ana. They earn a trip to the Sawdust grounds, participate in programs, and then have a gallery show. Additionally, a project with the American Housing Foundation is in the works.

After the workshop, Robin said, “What a fun class! I loved learning about dyeing silk scarves. I feel so blessed that the SAEF Foundation has provided these wonderful art opportunities to military spouses!” When asked if she planned to market them, she said, “I actually might. I was really surprised at how easy they were to make!”

Another colorful design, made by Kristyn

Another colorful design, made by Kristyn

In her handout, Michelle explains that a great way to market the scarves is through a newsletter, by collecting emails and sending out a newsletter with pictures once or twice a month. She also provided detailed information on where to order supplies.

Michelle says, “It was my pleasure to teach scarf dyeing techniques to the active military spouses. Not only was it a delight to see their excitement as they developed their scarves, but to also teach them how to market what they made was gratifying. I know of one attendee that went home, made more scarves, posted pictures as we discussed and already had people asking to purchase them. That is a true success!”

So, if you happen to be on the Esty or a similar website and spot some beautiful silk scarves for sale, don’t be surprised if they were designed by Robin, Kristyn or Jill.

For more information on SAEF, go to www.sawdustaef.com.

For more information on Michelle Burt, go to www.michellesburt.com.