Spring basketball signups start for Girls Spring Basketball League at the B&GC 

Spring basketball signups start soon for the Girls Spring Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Main Branch. The cost for Club members to participate is $150 per player, which includes a new team uniform.

Non-club members who wish to participate for the spring season will be required to pay $150, plus yearly Club membership ($100). Registration takes place Feb 1 - 28. A late fee will be applied for all registrations after Feb 28. Scholarships are available for qualifying families.

 Player evaluations are mandatory and will be held the week of March 5 - 8. Thereafter, teams are formed. One-hour practices begin March 26, and games will start on April 10. 

Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Hans Laroche, has an outstanding reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved. From grades Kindergarten through ninth grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. It is the best instructional basketball league for girls around.  

Annual sponsorship opportunities that support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available. For just $500, your family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year. These banners are seen by more than 600 Laguna families each year. 

For more information or to become a member, call 949-494-2535 or go to www.bgclagunabeach.org.

