Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre presents Annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser “Poisoned Pens” on Feb 3

On Sat, Feb 3, Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre hosts their 11th Annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser, which includes dinner, laughter, music, champagne, auction items and, of course, murder, in the play Poisoned Pens by Charles Corritore.

For one night only, “manuscript mayhem” takes over the annual gathering of the Society of Mystery Enthusiasts and Great Mystery Authors, who have come together to announce the “Author of the Year.” Each of the nominees is the crème de la crème of ‘whodunit’ writers and are, without a doubt, the craftiest minds in the business. Each is competing for the $100,000 prize money which accompanies the award.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Actors rehearse for Poisoned Pens

Thirty young actors, ages 10-18, have been rehearsing for 16 days, and putting the entire show together in a short three weeks. Handling the principal roles will be: Rudy Buttlar, Molly Cohn, Abigail Williams, Bethany Klause, J.T Williams, Aidan Russell, Leo Hekma, Jake Donello, Caroline Field, Cassidy Morgan, Carson Kubelun, Ani Hovanesian, and Dorsa Khatibloo.

The Ensemble will be comprised of: Katie Baker, Lula Buckle, Sophia Gabal, Lucy Josse, Sophia Pachl, Raquel Temesvary, Ava von Meeteren, Luke Bruderer, Charlie Grace Goubran, Grace Hahn, Chloe Lawson, Joaquin Lombardi, Fiona McCue, Kirra Moore, Greer Querantes, Nathan Schrodt, and Ella Thimons.

From May 4-13, The Youth Theatre finishes the season with the classic story, A Little Princess, written by Frances Hodgson Burnett and directed by Kelly Herman. In spring, various workshop classes will be held for students ages 7-13, who are interested in learning about Acting and Musical Theatre. This summer, from July 9 –21, The Youth Theatre will host Summer Musical Theatre Day Camp Hamilton and Friends Redux for ages 9-13. For children ages 7-8, they have Storybook Summer Day Camp, July 9 -19.

Ticket packages are available for purchase for Poisoned Pens. The pre-show dinner package is $100 per ticket with limited availability from 5:30 – 7 p.m. This package includes dinner at Romeo Cucina with a performance, preferred seating, dessert buffet, silent and live auction.

The Play and Dessert Package is $35 per ticket with a performance, dessert buffet, and Silent and Live Auction.

Playhouse doors open at 7 p.m. for the reception and silent auction, and the performance begins at 8 p.m.

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd., 949-497-2787.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.