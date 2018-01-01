Laguna Art Museum announces featured artists for annual California Cool Art Auction

On Feb 10, Laguna Art Museum will present its annual California Cool Art Auction. The event takes place from 6 - 10 p.m. with a silent auction from 6 - 8 p.m. and a live auction of selected works starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others.

The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8 and led by Andrea Fiuczynski of Sotheby’s, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy LAM website

Michael Situ: Morning in Crystal Cove

2018 marks the 36th edition of the highly-anticipated auction event during the museum’s centennial year. With works by more than 100 important California artists, Art Auction 2018 will include great art, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.

As LAM continues its PST: LA/LA exhibition of works by Dan McCleary, the auction will feature a recent oil painting by McCleary ($6,000 value) courtesy of the artist and Craig Krull Gallery. In advance of the upcoming retrospective exhibition of works by Tony DeLap, the auction will feature a work by DeLap ($40,000 value) courtesy of the artist and Parrasch Heijnen Gallery.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy LAM website

Sherry Karver: Pieces of the Puzzle

Other notable works include a monoprint by Peter Alexander ($32,000 value) courtesy of the artist, a pastel by James hd Brown ($12,000 value) courtesy of the artist, a color etching by Frank Gehry ($3,500 value) courtesy of Gemini G.E.L., an etching by Ed Ruscha ($9,500 value) courtesy of the artist and Gagosian Gallery, as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Phillip K. Smith III, Elizabeth Turk, and others.

With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for guests to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $400 to $40,000, and bidding begins at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedicated to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy LAM website

William Wray: Enterprise

In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wines by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffees and teas provided by Urth Caffé. The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral designs by Laguna Nursery and lighting and decor by The Showpros Group. Other sponsors include Cookes Crating, Paddle8, Randy Higbee Gallery, Royal Hawaiian, Sotheby’s, and Modern Luxury Orange County.

The Art Auction 2018 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; and committee members Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally.

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.