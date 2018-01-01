Learn the nitty gritty about gardens and plants now that spring is just around the corner

Spring is just around the corner, and our community is anxious to consider new plantings, new goals for our yards and gardens.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee of Laguna Beach is offering a chance for gardeners—both the experienced and the newly interested—to discuss options.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Learning to garden can never begin at too young an age

On Thursday, February 8 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street, the committee is sponsoring a guided conversation among practitioners and the public.

The emphasis of the discussion will be as much about the why as the how.

Joining us will be Kelly Osborne, active in the garden projects of the Laguna Beach School District. She notes that school gardens allow “a place for students to connect to the natural world,” whether picking a “fresh strawberry…or finding a snail.”

Students problem-solve, asking questions from the immediate--”what is eating our lettuce and how do we prevent it?“ to the more complex such as “how can we reduce greenhouse gases by growing our own food?”

Generating questions and seeking out real-world solutions is critical in education today, and is practiced in the school garden, Kelley notes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gardening is such a joyful pursuit for young and old

Sally Coffey, from the South Laguna Community Garden Park, will share with others the benefits of a larger, community garden. She notes that “the camaraderie established among the garden members has enriched [my] whole experience of gardening.”

It has also become a means to know her neighbors and community. Laguna Beach may have other locations where a community garden could be established.

Organizers are hoping that Sally will share with us ideas on how we might initiate such a project in our own neighborhoods.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Ruben Flores will “keep it real”

Ruben Flores is a well-known landscaper in town who will join us that evening. He is an advocate for a comprehensive approach to even the smallest garden. His work has included art and other components to “delight the senses” and complete the experience. To Ruben, “colors, textures, sounds are all integral elements.”

“I will speak to the intelligence of going organic, starting from the soils, and then to the methodology of planting reasonably and organically,” Flores said. “I’ll also touch on plant selection – and keeping it real…”

The evening will provide opportunity for audience questions, ideas, and suggestions during this productive conversation among attendees.