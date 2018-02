Who are these people??

A reader shared this photo of graffiti at the base of the tower at Victoria Beach. Who are these people who deface property? Why does it give them pleasure?

We’ll never know the answer, human nature being what it is.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Aurora Clabaugh

Tagging on the base of the Victoria Beach tower

LBPD is not investigating the graffiti at this time.

We’re hoping the graffiti is gone by the time this is published…