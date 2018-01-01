City Manager’s Updates

Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force -- The City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force. The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its Jan 23 City Council meeting.

The Task Force will consist of (9) nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force. The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide recommendation(s) back to the City Council.

Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wed, Feb 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Feb28 deadline.

South Coast Highway Lane Closures - The Laguna Beach County Water District will be closing the right southbound lane of South Coast Highway between Calliope Street and Bluebird Canyon Drive. The lane closure has been coordinated with Caltrans and will be in effect during working hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work is expected to be completed by Feb 9. For questions, please contact Lisa Dunbar at (949) 464-3119.

SCE Pole Replacement by Helicopter - Southern California Edison (SCE) will be using a helicopter to replace a pole in the open space easterly of Moulton Meadows Park on Feb 15. SCE has obtained permission from the County for the work. The helicopter will use the Fire Road between Top of the World and Arch Beach Heights as a landing/loading zone. The Fire road will be temporarily closed while the helicopter is over the landing zone, however, City emergency vehicles will take precedent and be allowed to pass.

City of Laguna Beach Environmental Lecture Series on Sustainable Gardens - The City of Laguna Beach announces the second in a series of four, free public environmental lectures, entitled From Pots to Plots: Gardening in Laguna Beach. The event will include information on growing herbs for the kitchen, attracting bees, birds or butterflies to your garden, and identifying new plants that are drought-tolerant, sustainable, or edible.

The guided conversation will be led by Kelly Osborne, a volunteer with the Laguna Beach School Gardens Projects; Ruben Flores, local landscape designer; and Sally Coffey, Board Member of South Laguna Community Garden Park. The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Thurs, Feb 8, in the Community Room at the Laguna Beach Community Center located at 380 Third Street.

For more information, please contact Environmental Specialist Michael Phillips at (949) 497-0390.

Junior Lifeguards - Registration for the 2018 Junior Lifeguard program is now open to Laguna Beach residents. Participants must pass the required swim test or have participated in the 2017 program to be eligible to register. The first swim test will be held Friday, Feb 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All swim tests take place at the Laguna Beach High School and Community Pool, located at 670 Park Avenue. Additional information about the program, including a list of swim test dates, is available at: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?filter=Y2F0ZWdvcnklNUI1MDE0JTVEPTEmc2VhcmNoPQ, or call (949) 497-0716 for more information.

Forest Avenue Banner Program - The Community Services Department is requesting email addresses from Laguna Beach based non-profit organizations interested in participating in the 2019 Forest Ave Banner Program. Please submit your email address before Thurs, Feb 22, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to receive information and dates to participate in the program.