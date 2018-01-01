Roux stirs up support, as well as donations for the LB Boys and Girls Club, at community party

When Roux closed rather abruptly after Chef Norm Theard left last week, Michael and Cindy Byrne of Laguna Eats, which owns the space, realized that they had food to spare – and good food, at that.

Instead of searching for a way to make whatever residual profit that they could, the Byrnes decided to invite the community to enjoy eating dishes cooked up by local chefs for free last Saturday evening, February 4 – with a request for donations to be given to the Boys and Girls Club.

Photo by Shaena Stabler

Michael Leech (Cafe Zoolu), Ryan Adams (370 Common Table), and James Bryce (Newport Beach Tennis Club) contribute their time and talents

The inspired concept drew close to 200 people to the party, and more than $2,500 was collected for the Club.

The community spirit was evident, with four chefs contributing their skills, including Michael Leech of the former Café Zoolu, Ryan Adams of 370 Common, Jimmy Brice (Newport Beach Tennis Club) and Chef Terry Sheeran.

The future of the space on Glenneyre is yet to be determined, though the Byrnes say they are cheered by the community support and looking forward to the next phase.