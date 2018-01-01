A Note from Lynette

A week in the life of an editor

I sat down early yesterday – Mondays and Thursdays are deadline days – with my list of 36 potential editorial items for this issue (we run 36 editorial items, separate from ads in every way, in each issue, twice a week) and wondered how on earth I was going to pull off the necessary formatting, editing, writing, research and follow-up emails and calls, plus decide on the layout, in time to get the edition completed before end of day.

Deadline days are always an interesting challenge, but this time I seemed to be more than usually behind schedule.

Where had my time gone?

I looked back at my calendar, and understood.

One week in the life of an editor

This was one week in the life of a Stu News editor:

Last Tuesday I attended the Chamber of Commerce’s 100th year anniversary; on Friday the outgoing Mayor’s luncheon at the Woman’s Club; Saturday the release of marine mammals into the ocean (amazing!) and then the rally against offshore oil drilling; and on Sunday the Patriots Day Parade Honoree lunch.

Today I have a meeting with Susi Q’s Aging in Place team, then a Vino & Vinyl event at The Ranch (where I’m also going to interview a member of LagunaTunes for an article). On Wednesday I have a hard-hat tour of the new Laguna Wilderness HQ scheduled.

I will be writing about all these within the next week or so. (Some fantastic things happening in our town!)

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Heidi Miller

Lynette at the Patriots Day Honoree Brunch with Barbara Diamond, the newspaper world’s most energetic, talented and hardworking octogenarian

Meanwhile Barbara Diamond is attending and writing about City Council meetings and social events, Dianne Russell will be at a discussion about teens and marijuana this evening and prepping a dining feature plus planning upcoming Creature Features, Samantha Washer, Maggi Henrikson, and Marrie Stone are setting up interviews for Laguna Life and People, Diane Armitage is scouting the dining scene (and Jen Erickson is working on a dining feature too), Suzie Harrison is chatting to artists and gardeners, Cameron Gillespie is keeping regular contact with the police for our Files and Beat and attending the Citizen Academy, Alexis Amaradio is formatting our sidebars and more, and photographers Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are out and about taking photos for us.

And these are mostly part-time people, a couple with day jobs…they’re amazing.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Blythe Wheaton

I watched Cabo the sea lion being released by PMMC at Aliso Beach at 8:30 and could swear he did a celebrity swim-by at the rally at Main Beach two hours later

I’ll be honest, I don’t love formatting, not one little bit, and I don’t love networking (people en masse at luncheons and dinners terrify me, though I love one-on-one conversations), but the rest of my duties? Love them!

AND I love our wonderful team, and their wonderful contributions, without whom this publication wouldn’t exist. I love our community – I love bumping into people I’ve written about but didn’t know personally, like Rita Conn and Patsee Ober and Gail Duncan, just his week.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

The fun of bumping into people I’ve written about or corresponded with, but never met – here’s photographer Patsee Ober, whom I think of as the sea-star lady

And, of course, I love to write, and dream up headlines, and even editing – but most of all, I love Laguna, and I love what we do, and I’m forever grateful to Stu and Shaena for this opportunity!

Shaena has been awesome this past year since Stu went into the hospital last January, sadly passing away in May. She handles the complex business side of things and knows Laguna inside out, providing me with great insights and wisdom. I’ve watched her meet every challenge with grace and grit and I appreciate and respect her more than I can say.

Okay, enough, I’d better get back to work.

Please write to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and tell us what you like (and what you don’t like) about our publication, or your feelings about some of the issues we cover. We’re listening…our goal is always to be the best local news source in town.