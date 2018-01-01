Enriched Programming is now offered at Boys and Girls Club to inspire interest in STEAM subjects

TheBoys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to announce enriched programming offerings throughout the year designed to inspire members’ natural curiosity in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).

“We are excited to offer our STEAM programming in a period when it is more important than ever for children to learn what’s imaginable through these high growth fields,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Epicenter of enjoyment and enrichment: the Boys and Girls Club

“These initiatives help children learn the influential skills including problem solving, collaboration and creativity – all needed to make them thrive in all areas of their education, and prepare them for jobs of the 21st century,” she added. What’s more, our STEAM programs are providing compelling evidence of their positive effect on our children, while engaging and holding their attention. According to Faye Cartmale, Impact Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, “We are incredibly proud to communicate the positive influence these programs have had on our members.

“At the conclusion of programming, surveys indicate that a majority of them have increased their competencies beyond just the subject matter, such as leadership and respect for others, adding so much value to the participants – all while having fun. It’s a win-win for the children in our community!”

The STEAM programming initiatives at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach are made possible due to the generous contributions from the following foundations and organizations: Edison International, Cox Communications, James M. Cox Foundation, Royal Bank of Canada Foundation, Best Buy Children’s Foundation, San Diego Gas and Electric, Festival of Arts Foundation, Massen Greene Foundation, and Edwards Life Sciences.

Submitted photo

Fun and learning go together in enriched programming

The variety of STEAM-focused programming include:

Be Eco Smart helps members become more conscious of their environment through fun, innovative and exciting programs that cater to the whole child. The program provides opportunities for children to explore their Earth through hands-on activities.

3D Print Club benefits membersby helping themlearn the basics of visual design and 3D design to create their own 3D models and print them using a 3D printer. These printers can be used to create simple toys and items to complex artificial hands for those in need.

Garden Club allowsmembers enjoy growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers in our year round garden club, while learning the science behind nurturing a garden from simple irrigation to composting.

Give a Beat continues our successful partnership of the past, the Give a Beat Foundation, by bringing in professional DJs to our teen center who mentor and teach their skills to our tween and teen members.

School of Rock allows our tweens and teens to jam every Monday in the teen center. There is an assortment of instruments that members explore and jam on with

musicians who want to find their passion in working together in a band. Talks about the music that interests Club members, the ability to practice the craft, and learn some fundamentals of music are just a few of the fun activities that will happen during sessions.

Submitted photos

Coding Club is a fourth year-strong program at Thurston Middle School. This lunchtime coding club continues to foster computer programming and social skills among its participating members. A youth-led program, children work to complete personal projects and goals in the computer science or career path of their interest.

Animation Open Studio is available on Fridays, where our veteran animation club members will have the opportunity to work on their very own stop motion pieces using our brand new Dragonframe animation tools.

Tech 101 gives our members toexperience of the basics of engineering and design at Lang and Bluebird Park locations. Build parachutes, electric dough creatures, and wearable tech fashion in our hands-on, minds-on engaging club targeted for elementary youth who want to start using their hands to engineer.

My.Future is accessed through our state-of-the-art Cox Education & Technology Center, where members learn and apply the foundational technology skills needed to succeed in school, continue their education and be successful in the workplace.

Through use of the Boys & Girls Club of America’s My.Future website, members can increase their technology fluency and skills, leading to improved academic skills and grades.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.