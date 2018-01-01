Ospreys also choose Glenneyre to get from one end of Laguna to the other: They must be locals

Photos by Scott Brashier

“Two Ospreys were chatting it up between El Camino del Mar and Glennerye on Friday afternoon,” says Scott Brashier. “I’d just about given up and was about to cross the street when the female took flight. Thanks to my friend, Judy for the heads up.”

A little more about ospreys: Unique among North American raptors for their diet of live fish and ability to dive into water to catch them, Ospreys are common sights soaring over shorelines, patrolling waterways, and standing on their huge stick nests, white heads gleaming.

These large, rangy hawks do well around humans and have rebounded in numbers following the ban on the pesticide DDT.

Hunting Ospreys are a picture of concentration, diving with feet outstretched and yellow eyes sighting straight along their talons.

Info from website www.allaboutbirds.com.