Where farm to table (via a kitchen) is literally true: Bluebird Farms offers Valentine brunch cooking class

Here’s something to love: a Saturday morning brunch cooking class at Bluebird Farms created to celebrate love and showcase a St Valentine’s Day theme. Crepe making will come into sharp focus.

Teacher Sue Bibee will demonstrate and teach students mastery of the “crepe flip” and make savory and sweet crepes.

Submitted photo

Sue Bibee will help you master the perfect “crepe flip”; she sports a T shirt with the perfect slogan

The farm has beautiful greens growing, ideal for a great salad. Eggs will be provided courtesy of the Bluebird Canyon Farms hens and these will be paired with locally sourced breakfast sausages.

Pink champagne has been chosen as the libation of the day and students will toast the wonders of love.

The winter brunch cooking class will take place on Saturday Feb 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $50.

Bluebird Canyon Farms is located at 1085 Bluebird Canyon Drive. Phone is 949-715-0325. Website is www.bluebirdcanyonfarms.com.