Print | Email

Take heart, there’ll always be love songs: No Square Theatre presents a Valentine Cabaret on Feb 10

On Sat, Feb 10, No Square Theatre presents a Valentine Cabaret, Some Kind of Love Song. This event is one night only, at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. 

Some of the community’s favorite talented No Square veterans will entertain you with love songs in an intimate cabaret setting.

Performers will include David Anthony Blair, Samantha Joy Blair, Rebecca Butkivich, McKay Magnum, Ashley Nelson, Tara Waldschmidt and Christopher W. Smith at the piano.

Audience members will remember them from past productions including Annie, Chicago, Lagunatics and the 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.

Bring your love or find a new one, No Square advises.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School, where there is usually plenty of parking. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.NoSquare.org.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillespie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2018 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.