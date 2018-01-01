Take heart, there’ll always be love songs: No Square Theatre presents a Valentine Cabaret on Feb 10

On Sat, Feb 10, No Square Theatre presents a Valentine Cabaret, Some Kind of Love Song. This event is one night only, at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 each.

Some of the community’s favorite talented No Square veterans will entertain you with love songs in an intimate cabaret setting.

Performers will include David Anthony Blair, Samantha Joy Blair, Rebecca Butkivich, McKay Magnum, Ashley Nelson, Tara Waldschmidt and Christopher W. Smith at the piano.

Audience members will remember them from past productions including Annie, Chicago, Lagunatics and the 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.

Bring your love or find a new one, No Square advises.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the High School, where there is usually plenty of parking.

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.NoSquare.org.