Laguna’s Gretchen Westgaard teams up with other GritCycle spin instructors for Valentine Ride on Feb 10

On Saturday, Feb 10, from 12-1 p.m., Laguna Beach resident Gretchen Westgaard joins Steph Castro Woods and Crystal Bonham of elite boutique indoor cycling studio, GritCycle, to host its first Valentine “Crush” Ride.

Riders will spend 60 minutes with these three popular instructors, better known as the Gritty Babes, at GritCycle. Participants are invited to ride, dance to the music and have fun!

GritCycle opened its doors and hosted its first ride on Dec 13, 2016. GritCycle & Boutique is an indoor cycling studio and athleisure retail shop located in Monarch Beach. GritCycle specializes in high intensity, heart pounding, and full body spin classes.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Gretchen Westgaard

Gretchen says, “What I love most about teaching at GritCycle, is watching others find the inner strength that they might not have known they had before walking into class. That inner mind-over-matter mental strength that you can only find when you push past your limits, is what you get to take with you outside of the Saddle Room and apply it to wherever you need it in your life.”

During each 45-minute class, clients follow choreography set to the beat of the music, taking them out of their fitness comfort zone and creating a community based on empowering each other. GritCycle prides itself on employing talented and philanthropic instructors who inspire the community both in and out of the studio.

Owners Marisa Wayne and Matt Bourne met while Marisa was teaching yoga at a studio in Costa Mesa. It was there that they cultivated their business relationship and came up with the idea to start GritCycle. Marisa and Matt have worked hard to stand out and give their clients a truly unique experience.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Gritty Babes: (l-r) Crystal, Steph, and Gretchen

Marisa is the daughter of John Wayne, and philanthropy has always been an important part of her life. She works closely with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and the studio holds monthly “Karma Rides” which benefit various local non-profits.

Matt Bourne was recently featured in the November issue of Modern Luxury Orange County as one of 2017’s “Men of Vision.”

The fee for the ride is $30 per person. Space is limited. New clients can use the code “Gritstrong” to receive a complimentary free first ride.

GritCycle Monarch Beach is located at 32932 Pacific Coast Hwy #6 (inside shopping center), Dana Point.

For more information, contact Jill Epple at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-388-5102, or for a schedule of classes, go to www.gritcycle.com.