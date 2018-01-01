Discussion will focus on love, marriage, spirituality, and happiness within relationships

On Thursday, Feb 15, Monica and Don Sedgwick will be offering a discussion open to the community about the importance of love, marriage, spirituality, and finding both peace and happiness within a relationship. Participation at anytime is welcome. The event will take place at Susi Q Center located at 380 Third Street, from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. while doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free, but seats are limited.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Event will be held at the Susi Q

Monica is originally from Potomac, Maryland, where she attended the Maret School in Washington DC. She competed as a nationally ranked synchronized swimmer. She then graduated with honors from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a bachelor’s degree in Family and Community History. She is passionate about families, and history.

Don is currently a member of the Laguna Hills City Council, having just completed a year as the Mayor. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Orange County Fire Authority and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Orange County Human Relations Commission (which works to eradicate hate in Orange County).

He directed and organized a “Symposium on the Family” for several years, which works to strengthen parents in their responsibilities in their homes.

Sponsored by LB Interfaith Council and the Baha’I’s of LB.

For more information or to RSVP, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .