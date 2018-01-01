Nominees for the 12th Annual Art Star Awards on April 29 announced by Laguna Beach Arts Alliance

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) announces the nominees for the 12th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Sunday, April 29, at 6 p.m., sponsored by [seven-degrees]. At this red-carpet event, the winners will be announced and presented with one-of-a-kind Art Star award sculptures, created by Louis Longi. These organizations, businesses and individuals contributed and shaped the arts and culture in LB in 2017.

“Each and every one of this year’s nominees are well known contributors in our art community – everyone deserving of an award, making the selection committee’s award decisions a daunting task,” said Art Stars Committee Chair, Rosemary Swimm.

“Members of the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance nominated exciting and deserving contributors to the arts in our community. It was very challenging to select the award recipients. However, in two categories, Individual Arts Patron and Corporate Arts Patron, there were some outright winners based on nominations.”

The winner of the Corporate Arts Patron award is Festival of Arts – Scholarship Program, and Lisa Hale will receive the Individual Arts Patron award.

The Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts will honor Tom Swimm with a special Art Stars Award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of his accomplishments as an artist in Laguna Beach.

Nominated for Best Arts Program: Laguna Outreach for Community Arts (LOCA) - LOCA Art Club; Laguna Playhouse – TheatreReach - Bringing Books to Life; Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) – Plein Air Invitational

Nominated for Outstanding Arts Collaboration: First Thursdays Art Walk & Laguna College of Art + Design – Professional Gallery/Student Mentor Program; Laguna Art Museum; Laguna Plein Air Art Association (LPAPA) & University of California, Irvine (UCI) – The Plein Air Project.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Art Star award sculptures, created by Louis Longi

For Arts Leadership: Festival of Arts Board of Directors, Toni Kellenberg, Sian Poeschl.

For Artist of the Year: Jason Feddy, Michael Matthews, Mike Tauber.

The winner of the 2018 [seven-degrees] of Inspiration Grant, will be announced during the event.

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance was established in 2002 as the result of an exciting partnership among more than 20 Laguna Beach organizations. The mission is to serve as an advocate for the arts, promote collaboration and networking among the arts organizations of Laguna Beach, and to serve as a united voice for the arts in the city.

To purchase tickets to attend the 12th Annual Art Star Awards, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Tickets are $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities.

For more information on Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, go to www.lagunabeacharts.org.