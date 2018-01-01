Valentine’s Day Piano Jazz will feature Grammy-Award winning Bill Cunliffe at [seven-degrees]

Jazz pianist, composer and Grammy Award-winning arranger Bill Cunliffe is known for his innovative and swinging recordings and compositions. Bill has established himself as a solo artist and bandleader, has more than a dozen albums under his name, and has five Grammy nominations and two Emmy nominations.

Grammy Award-winning artist Bill Cunliffe will be at Jazz Wednesdays

In 1989 Cunliffe was the winner of the Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. Bill currently performs in the US and around the world with his trio; his big band; his Latin band, Imaginación; and his classical-jazz ensemble, Trimotif.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2018 is located in the distinctive [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Concerts are from 6 - 8 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

There will be a full bar, and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out.

For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.