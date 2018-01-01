Enjoy an exciting weekend at the Playhouse with the Laguna Beach Music Festival

Completing days of outreach events, the Laguna Beach Music Festival presents several concerts this weekend at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, as part of a partnership with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Opening night, Friday, Feb 9 at 8 p.m.: Robert, Clara and Johannes delves deep into one of the most fruitful musical relationships of all time, that between Robert and Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms. The program features vocal and instrumental pieces by Bach and the Schumanns, as well as Brahms’ irresistibly charming set of Liebeslieder Walzer (“Love-song Waltzes”), Op. 52, for vocal quartet and piano four-hands.

Continuing the series on Sat, Feb 10, also at 8 p.m., Diaries: The Art of the Confessional explores that tradition, featuring world premieres of a commissioned song cycle from Missy Mazzoli’s operas and a multimedia event built around Leoš Janácek’s powerful Diary of One Who Disappeared, with its exploration of the enduring power of love.

Concluding on Feb 11 at 3 p.m. with The American Sabbath, Nicholas Phan and special guests take listeners on a musical road trip exploring the American art song tradition through songs of faith and praise, and a program that explores the life and influence of the Virgin Mary told through songs spanning all genres: German Lieder, Spirituals, Rock, R&B, Broadway, among others. The program features everything from Bernstein, Barber, and Copland to Patty Griffin, Lennon and McCartney.

Submitted photo

Nicholas Phan

The Laguna Beach Music Festival (LBMF) is co-presented by Laguna Beach Live! and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. The LBMF Board is made up of outstanding local community members who support and develop the Festival from selection of musicians, theme, development of special events, educational and outreach programs, partnerships with other organizations and marketing activities.

The Festival’s commitment to lifelong learning makes possible meet-the-artist events, salons, open rehearsals, and lively discussions, while local schoolchildren encounter live music in the schools during Festival week. These programs capture the spirit of the Festival, blurring the lines between artist and audience, professional and amateur.

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.philharmonicsociety.org/LBMF.