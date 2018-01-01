Caroline’s Cause Corner radio show celebrates five years of spotlighting nonprofits & activism

Caroline’s Cause Corner, the first radio segment on listener-supported KX 93.5 FM dedicated to the promotion and awareness of Orange County’s philanthropic organizations, celebrates its five-year anniversary this May.

Created by the show’s host, Caroline Rustigian Bruderer, Caroline’s Cause Corner airs at 8:20 a.m. every Friday, and has featured nearly 200 organizations and individuals that make a difference locally and globally.

Submitted photo

Caroline Rustigian Bruderer

“As a media producer, publicity/social marketing agency owner and activist, I jumped at the opportunity to offer my expertise to Tyler Russell and the rest of the creative, risk-taking team at KX 93.5,” says Caroline.

“Wanting to personally get more involved with local social causes and activism, I came up with an idea for a new program that would act as a platform that showcases Laguna Beach’s many charitable organizations, social changemakers, activists and philanthropists who tend to have few resources or skills to promote their work. It has since evolved into a local show with a global message of taking action and giving back.”

Keeping current with global affairs, Caroline has expanded the content, adding in interviews with both local and national individuals using their talents, influence and celebrity to help awaken the world on topics such as social injustices and the environmental crisis.

A particular highlight includes an interview with rock legend and social cause activists Alice and Sheryl Cooperabout their Sold Rock charity for teens. Cooper also got into the act by generously recording a promotional call-to-action for Caroline’s show, which is played at the close of every segment, encouraging people “to get involved, and make it a giving day.”

Make it a Giving Day

“I love sharing stories of big celebrities and highlighting their authentic, human, compassionate side that most people don’t know anything about,” says Caroline. “Alice and Sheryl are as real as it gets, and their heart and dedication to their charity work is so clear when they speak about the long road to building the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center in their hometown of Phoenix, AZ. It’s an honor to have Alice as an integral part of my #CarolinesCauseCorner show.”

In the past year, Caroline has interviewed Laguna’s treasured activist/filmmaker Greg MacGillivray, producer and documentarian Nicole Boxer, and Surfrider’s Coastal Preservation Manager Stephanie Selich-Quinn, just to name a few.

”Caroline’s Cause Corner is consistent with our mission statement of being an open-door resource for musicians, non-profits, and causes. We want organizations to know that KX 93.5 can be a free-of-cost resource to get the word out about the good they are doing in Laguna,” said KX 93.5 Founder and Program Director Tyler Russell.

When asked about her trademark interview sign off, ‘Make it a Giving Day,’ she said, “I love living in such a progressive and philanthropic community, and hopefully Caroline’s Cause Corner helps our listeners remember there are many, many others not so fortunate and to pay it forward in some way.”

For more information on Caroline’s Cause Corner, visit www.kx935.com.