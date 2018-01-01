Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby brings thrills and spills to Tankersley Hall for the 50th year

By Lisa Jensen

Tuesday January 30 was race night in Laguna Beach. Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church was the site of the Cub Scout Pinewood Derby, one of the year’s marquee events for Pack 35. Miniature cars raced in groups of three down a metal track, much the same as they’ve done for the past 50 years when the tradition began.

Submitted photo

The tension mounts as the race begins

All scouts start with the same components: a simple block of pinewood, four plastic wheels and small nails that function as axles. No car can weigh over five ounces when completed, and can rely only on the gravity of the racetrack for power.

But the strict rules did not constrain creativity. The cars were an amazing collection of shapes and colors - most taking on the traditional form of a racecar but everything from a shark-shaped car to a Hershey bar-shaped car were represented.

Submitted photo

Racers show off their creative car designs

Cars from each of the five dens raced each other until a den winner was determined. Then these five finalists raced again, this time competing for the glory of the fastest car of the year.

The night’s big winner was Brennon Mulvaney. Sebastian Lambrinos came in second, and Ben Kruse placed third. Awards were also presented to Alex Insaurralde for most artistic derby car, Aidan Hundhausen for the most unusually shaped car, and Nicholas Jensen for the funniest entry.

Congratulations all around to the scouts for the excellent showing this year, and a special shout-out to Tom Fay who was the official starter and provided race announcements and commentary.

For more information about Pack 35 or Cub Scouts, visit www.lagunabeach35.mypack.us.