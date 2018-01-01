Ever wondered what it might be like to direct traffic in Laguna Beach or patrol the beach?

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I can’t even begin to imagine what it must be like to direct traffic in Laguna Beach on summer weekends - particularly as I have difficulty telling my left from my right sometimes. (The right is the one that writes, that’s my way of remembering.)

Not to mention that I tend to lose concentration and daydream.

Who are these stalwart men and women of the LBPD who stand in the heat of the day and do such a good job of focusing on the movements of the traffic, pedestrians, and other traffic control officers, as well as the motion of their own arms – up, down, sideways – for long periods of time?

Who also put up with impatient drivers, incompetent parallel parkers (sorry!), and people wandering aimlessly into the streets? (Those would be the tourists, of course.)

Maybe it’s a control thing?

Well, of course it is. These are traffic control officers, after all.

If you’ve ever had a yen to direct traffic, now’s the time to apply. The LBPD is hiring Police Aides, who are responsible for this duty, among others, and they’re also recruiting Beach Patrol Officers.

Both part-time positions are great for those interested in a law enforcement career, Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres tells Stu News.

“Police Aides are the entry-level position in the Police Department,” Beres explains. “If the Police Aide performs well, he/she can promote to Beach Patrol Officer and/or Jailer.

“If the Beach Patrol Officer and Jailer performs well, they can be promoted to Police Officer.”

From Beach Patrol Officer to Detective

Beres points to Detective Joy Butterfield as an excellent example of someone who has made her way up the ranks of the LBPD. Several officers have taken this route, he says.

“Joy started as a part-time Beach Patrol Officer, did an excellent job, was promoted through a couple of other civilian positions, and now after just seven years from starting as a part-time BPO, she was recently promoted to Detective in the Investigations Division. We like to promote within to the greatest degree possible.”

Detective Joy Butterfield, center, at a recent Coffee with a Cop event

Training to perform traffic control is provided by tenured and experienced police department staff members. Shifts can vary depending on the time and day of the year.

“In the ‘off season’ when the days are shorter and visitor traffic has not yet increased to summer levels, the Police Aides might work a five hour day on the weekends,” says Beres.

“During the summer festival season from late June to Labor Day weekend, the Police Aides will typically work a seven hour day on the weekends performing traffic control. Standing on your feet for that long in the hot summer sun on an asphalt road while in constant motion directing vehicles and pedestrians can be physically demanding, so they need to be fit.”

And not have bunions, I imagine.

CSA Jim Beres wants fit, coordinated people to apply for open positions

Beach Patrol Officers have different challenges, not excluding getting sand in one’s shoes and grit in one’s eyes on a windy day, I would think. But at least they get to wear “summer style City uniforms.”

Beres explains.

“Under the supervision of the Civilian Services Administrator or the Watch Commander, the Beach Patrol Officer, working with a partner, interacts with City residents and visitors at beaches and parks to enforce various City and State codes, rules, and regulations in a professional and courteous manner.”

Which can’t be easy, when tempers flare in the heat.

If you choose to be a beach patrol officer, Laguna Beach must be a great place to work, given our beautiful beaches and parks, though the impulse to dive into the cooling ocean must be hard to resist at times.

It’s not all a literal day at the beach, though, not at all - certainly our homeless population makes for difficult challenges at times, as well as some visitors who become intoxicated, not only by our city’s charm, but also by vast amounts of liquor or other substances.

LBPD police officers wear many hats

Comprehensive training is given to BPOs so that they can handle these situations and much more besides.

Could you imagine being a traffic control officer, losing control for a moment, waving to a friend across the street, and causing a major accident? Or being a Beach Patrol Officer who closes her eyes for a minute and dozes off in the warm sun? I can.

Fortunately, there are more coordinated, thoughtful, focused people out there, and they are urged to apply for these positions.

To apply you must be at least 18 years of age. All prospective applicants must successfully pass through a thorough police background check. For more information or to apply click here.