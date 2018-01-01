Homeland Security is called in after breach of Jahraus Reservoir last week

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Two Laguna Beach teenagers were cited for trespassing when they were found inside the Jahraus Reservoir.

Homeland Security was notified of the breach and the reservoir was shut down for several hours for testing.

“Lab tests found no contamination and the reservoir was back on line in less than a day,” said Laguna Beach County Water District General Manager Renae Hinchey.

The names of the teens were not released due to their age, according to Police Sgt. Jim Cota.

“It happened over the weekend,” said Cota. “They were just a couple of kids who started exploring. They busted a lock and started snooping around.

“There was nothing on their persons to lead us to believe they could have contaminated the water and they were released to their parents.”

The Jahraus Reservoir is one of 22 in Laguna, the second to last one built. It was opposed by environmentalists based on concerns about the location in open space near the highest point in Laguna.

The 1993 fire highlighted the need for the reservoir, which was designed for use in disasters, according to news stories at the time.

Construction began in 1995 and was completed in 1996.

The reservoir was named for Joseph Richard “Dick” Jahraus, a member of the district board of directors for 38 years and president for 25 years. He died in 2015 at age 90.