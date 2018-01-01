New mural by LCAD MFA alumnus will be unveiled on Monday Feb 12 at 1 p.m. on east side campus

Laguna College of Art and Design will unveil Upside Downtown, a new mural by LCAD MFA alumnus and Fine Arts faculty member, Timothy Robert Smith at the LCAD East Campus, 2265 Laguna Cyn Road. The 10’ x 33’ mural is scheduled to be unveiled at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb 12.

The project was initiated by Smith who asked LCAD President, Jonathan Burke, if he’d like to replace an older mural that had been in place for many years.

“Jonathan liked a painting I had done a couple of years ago called Upside Downtown but asked me to do a Laguna Beach version,” Smith said.

His proposal was accepted and, over the summer, he and ten LCAD students were given a painting studio on LCAD’s Main Campus in which to create the mural.

“We have so many talented painters at LCAD, not just in the Drawing and Painting major, but in Illustration, Game Art and Animation, too,” he said. “Though everyone has a slightly unique painting style, it was gratifying to see all these different personalities come together to create one cohesive image.”

Here are some partial views of the mural to whet your appetite:

Click on photos for larger images

Photos courtesy Timothy Smith

Burke selected Smith’s dramatic multi-perspective style because it symbolizes LCAD’s commitment to infusing observation and description with a creative and contemporary sensibility. Smith’s work has been exhibited at Copro Gallery at Bergamot Station in Santa Monica and has featured in Juxtapoz Magazine.

“By engaging professional, successful and recognized artists such as Timothy Robert Smith, and partnering them with our own students, many positive outcomes will impact our LCAD community, as well as our Laguna Canyon neighbors,” Burke said. “Not only will the area be beautified, and professional-quality artwork be presented, but the learning experience was a tremendous opportunity for our students.”

“Multiple versions of reality exist in one space”

Smith describes his style as based on a modern physics theory that posits multiple versions of reality exist in one space. “Everyone has their own perception of reality,” Smith said.

“I try to see the world from everyone’s POV at once and all these visions come together. My goal is to get people to think about what’s actually happening outside of their own limited perspectives and to demonstrate how these pieces fit together to create the bigger picture.”

After the mural is completed, Smith will install an immersive, interactive project at Lancaster Museum of Art and History to open in May 2018. “I’m taking multi-dimensionalism to its next level by using 2D flat painted walls and 3D sculpture with sound and video,” he said.

