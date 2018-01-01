To vote or not to vote on how to pay for undergrounding: That is the question the Council wants answered

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Another survey will be conducted to test community support for ways selected by the council to finance undergrounding poles and wires on key evacuation routes.

The City Council on Tuesday listened to a staff report and public comment on the initial survey and directed staff to work with the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Laguna Beach and the community to educate voters on undergrounding of utility poles and wires along key evacuation routes.

Three options for funding include a general obligation bond to fully fund evacuation routes, estimated to increase property taxes by $40 per $100,000 assessed value, approximately $240 for a home at the median price of $600,000; combining a one percent sales tax increase with a general obligation bond to fully fund the evacuation routes, or a combination of a one percent sales tax increase plus bonding against other city revenue.

“We need the community to step up,” said Councilman Bob Whalen, who supports a bond. “A typical visitor spends $57 a day; that’s 57 cents sales tax.”

Sales tax is an important issue for local businesses; hence the decision to engage the Chamber and Visit Laguna Beach in discussions of the potential implications of a possible tax increase.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Utility poles along Laguna Canyon Road, a key evacuation route

“Local businesses are already hurt by online shopping,” said business owner and Chamber board member Kavita Reddy.

The community survey conducted in January was a random sampling of 685 residents likely to vote in November.

Respondents were clearly aware of the threat of wildfire to Laguna; 97 percent of them indicated they were either very or somewhat aware of the threat.

“That’s about as unanimous as you can get,” said Adam Sonenshein, who presented the report.

Police Chief Laura Farinella said her department fully supports undergrounding on the three ways in and out of Laguna. The Disaster Preparedness Committee supports citywide undergrounding, according to Chair Matt Lawson.

“Nobody hates paying taxes more than I do,” said Lawson, speaking for himself. “But it beats losing your home and it sure beats losing your life.”

The survey tested four options for generating new funding for undergrounding beyond the LL revenue already committed.

Options and Responses

*Seventy percent of the respondents supported a one-cent dedicated sales tax increase requiring a two-thirds majority vote;

*Fifty-six percent responded yes to a $125 million bond approved by two-thirds of the voters;

*Fifty-eight percent supported a one-cent general purpose sales tax, requiring only a simple majority vote, but dependent on council allocation of the funds;

The fourth option was a $200 a month parcel tax, which was opposed by 59 percent of the respondents.

“Of the choices given, the one-percent increase is the lesser of two evils for residents, said South Laguna resident John Thomas.

“It is discretionary; visitors who also use the escape routes will pay some share of the cost and the funds raised could come close to covering the full cost of a bond, big enough to cover the costs of undergrounding escapes route, especially if you include a charge for the properties along the routes.”

Former Laguna Beach Seniors Inc President Chris Quilter, who supports undergrounding, advised the council to spread “the pain” as equitably as possible.

“Some folks don’t have the same means as others,” said Quilter. “I don’t know how you can work this out.”

Opposition to funding expressed

Opposition to funding options was expressed by Lorene Auger and Jennifer Siefert.

Auger thanked Councilman Steve Dicterow for raising the question of opposition.

“I am not sure you are enough in touch with what’s going on in Laguna and so conclusions could be different,” said Dicterow. “There is a lot of anger out there and anger tends to get a no vote.”

The council also voted on Tuesday to enter into a contract with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP to provide bond counsel and disclosure counsel for pre-election and post-election services related to the issuance of bonds. The services are needed on legal measures related to the development of a general obligation bond ballot measure, according to the staff report.

“Timing is critical and if we don’t have things in place, we may miss a deadline for the ballot,” said Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curren.

Staff was instructed to return to the City Council in May with recommendations for the next steps in the undergrounding program.