Neo-Baroque orchestra, KONTRAPUNKTUS, will be making its Laguna Beach debut at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 8. The concert begins at 2 p.m. Admission is open to the public and parking is free.

KONTRAPUNKTUS will be performing a 90-minute concert featuring a rare and dynamic classical repertoire commemorating influential Baroque composers Johann Sebastian Bach and Arcangelo Corelli, while also introducing new Baroque music from a young, local, living composer named Mark Moya.

Conductor Edward Hong

The program, entitled Mentors, Pupils & Scions, consists of music from legendary Baroque composers who were impacted by Bach and Corelli, including Francesco Geminiani, Pietro Locatelli, Domenico Scarlatti, Charles Avison, George Frideric Handel, George Philipp Telemann, Johann Adolph Hasse, Unico W.R. van Wassenaer, and Bach’s prolific sons, Wilhelm Friedemann, Carl Philipp Emanuel, and Johann Christian.

KONTRAPUNKTUSis a classical neo-Baroque orchestra led by conductor, Edward Hong, who also designed the musical program as Artistic Director. Joining him on stage will be violinists Eduardo Rios, Madeleine Vaillancourt, Hannah Ji, and Kako Miura, violists Tanner Menees and Christopher Rogers-Beadle, cellist Vardan Gasparyan, bassist Marlon Martinez, and harpsichordist, Esther Lee.

Together they represent a young, remarkable array of talent who hail from the prestigious Colburn School.

There will be a “meet-and-greet” reception with the musicians after the concert for patrons.

This concert is made possible through the kind hospitality of Laguna Presbyterian Church and the generous support of the O.L. Halsell Foundation.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave in downtown Laguna.