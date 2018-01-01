Laguna Beach’s Open for Business workshop is set to take place on Thursday, Feb 15

Ever wonder what the realities are of starting a business in the local area? No need to wonder anymore with the upcoming workshop that will cover any myths about what it takes.

There’ll be an opportunity to engage within the community about these topics on Thursday, Feb 15 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Let’s get downtown buzzing by supporting local businesses

At the event, participants will be able to be part of informal conversations with representatives from City staff and the Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce and current business members.

Commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives are invited to attend these free workshops.

For more information, contact Anthony Viera at (949) 497-0398 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .