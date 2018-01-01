Due to overwhelming demand, The Graduate extends run at the Playhouse through March 25

Laguna Playhouse announces the extension of this provocative fifth show in its 97th season, The Graduate, starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Melanie Griffith as Mrs. Robinson. This legendary story, adapted by Terry Johnson, and based on the novel by Charles Webb, features the screenplay by Buck Henry and Calder Willingham. Ovation Award-winner Michael Matthews is the director.

The graduate will begin previews on Wed, Feb 21; will open on Sun, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. and will now run through Sun, March 25.

Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “We are just thrilled to welcome Melanie Griffith to the Laguna Playhouse in one of the most iconic roles of all time – Mrs. Robinson.”

Terry Johnson’s stage adaptation of The Graduate, based on the novel and the iconic 1967 film, is a bitterly hilarious dark comedy, full of rapid-fire dialogue between fascinating characters boldly celebrating a May-Dec romance in 1960’s California, in which the future can be summed up in one word: Plastics.

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham. “We have been trying to seduce Melanie to perform on our stage for quite some time. We are overjoyed that she has said yes and know our subscribers and audiences will be utterly mesmerized by her return to the stage under the inspired direction of Michael Matthews!”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Melanie Griffith stars in The Graduate, running Feb 21-March 25

Melanie Griffith received an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination and won a Golden Globe award for her memorable role as Tess McGill in Mike Nichol’s smash hit “Working Girl.” She has had an extensive career in film and television, garnishing many honors and awards. In 2003, she made her Broadway musical debut in Chicago as the fame-hungry Roxie Hart, impressing critics and audiences alike.

In 2001, Griffith was honored with a Special Festival Award for her body of work at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2014, she was honored with the Taormina Arte Award in Taormina, Italy.

Director Michael Matthews is thrilled to be returning to Laguna Playhouse after directing its critically acclaimed production of Twelve Angry Men. A few of his other numerous credits and awards include: Billy & Ray at the Laguna Playhouse, Take Me Out!, The Women of Brewster Place, the Musical (Ovation Nom, Director; NAACP Award, Director). Michael is the recipient of the 2015 LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Career Achievement in Direction.

The cast will also feature: Nick Tag as Benjamin (Sex and Education at Laguna Playhouse; “My Crazy Ex,” “Brothers in Arms”), Geoffrey Lower as Mr. Robinson, Martha Magruder as Elaine Robinson, Richard Burgi as Mr. Braddock, Valerie Perri as Mrs. Braddock and the ensemble will feature John Massey, Greg Butler, Joey Fabrizi and Taylor Rene LaBarbera.

Click on photo for larger image

Nick Tag stars as Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate

The designers include: Scenic Design is by Stephen Gifford, Lighting Design is by Tim Swiss, Costume Design is by Kate Bergh. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willett.

This season is generously underwritten by The Hale Family. The Graduate is produced by Paul and Heather Singarella. Additional Season Sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

Performances will be Tues through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will be no Thurs performances on Thurs, March 1; Thurs, March 15 & Thurs, March 22 at 2 p.m. There will be additional Sun performances on Sun, Feb 25; Sun, March 18 & Sun, March 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $86 - $101 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.