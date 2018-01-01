Ten Boys Who Care break fundraising record by raising $2,500 on Saturday at No Square Theatre

Because of the generosity of neighbors, Ten Boys Who Care raised over $2,500 last Saturday, while repurposing over 1500 items to more than 200 families who came to shop. Their giving expanded as the unsold clothes went to Orangewood and a Santa Ana homeless shelter, the books to the Assistance League, the shoes to the Sole to Soul Foundation and the unsold housewares and other clothing went to Second Chance on Broadway.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Enzo Sadler perusing merchandise at Ten Boys Who Care fundraiser sale

For the fifth straight year, No Square Theatre hosted the sale at Historic Legion Hall.

Bree Rosen states, “So proud of these young people for their hard work and vision. This is exactly the kind of positive community involvement that makes Laguna Beach so special. And the small roles No Square Theatre and American Legion Post 222 play in the success of the yard sale spotlights the great good that can be realized by sharing our town’s resources. Congratulations to Ten Boys...and the parents who raised them.”

The boys ask scholarship applicants to write an essay about an embarrassing or impactful moment in sports that lead them to become better sportsmen and women.

“We really enjoy reading all of the essays and we are so proud when these seniors take the time to apply,” said co-President Blake Pivaroff.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Sam Reynolds, Blake Pivaroff, Enzo Sadler, Sam Kluver, Ayrton Garcia, Mason Lebby, Zack Bonnin (not pictured Noah Linder, Kent Cebreros, Gus Morck)

They will also be repeating their $500 donation to Godinez High School’s Athletic Department for their Ten Boys Who Care “Every kid should play” program.

“We will award the check at our Varsity Tennis Match at Godinez this spring thanks to the Disney Grant we received for this program,” reported Ten Boys Historian Sam Reynolds.

Ten Boys Who Care began as a group of incoming Thurston seventh graders who came together to raise money for an LBHS scholarship every year from that time until next year when they graduate. Their overall goal was $2500 to split between a graduating senior girl and boy.

For more information, go to www.tenboyswhocare.com.