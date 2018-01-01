Birthstone of the Month

Can amethysts prevent a hangover? What you don’t know about this Feb birthstone might surprise you

Story by LORRAINE HORNBY

Amethyst, the February birthstone, is the subject of my favorite tidbit of gemstone mythology. The name comes from the Greek word amethystos, meaning “not drunken”, and ancient Greeks believed that it could be used to prevent intoxication.

They wore it in amulets or used it to adorn their wine cups (or sometimes they just carved the whole goblet out of amethyst) in the false hope that it could prevent a hangover.

Submitted photo

Oval amethyst gem

Amethyst is the purple variety of the quartz gem species. It is a royal color, said to have been a favorite of Catherine the Great. Its lovely hue comes from the presence of iron and other trace elements in the quartz crystal, which has then been naturally irradiated by gamma rays in the host rock.

As with all colored gemstones, it can be found a range of shades, from pale lavender to a deep, dark purple. The most desirable colors are somewhere in the middle of the spectrum.

Spectacular Amethyst Formations

Amethyst is one of the gem minerals commonly found in geodes — rocks which have, in essence, hidden crystal caves. They look like nothing special on the outside, but crack them open and sparkling crystal formations are revealed. The largest and most magnificent geodes have volcanic origins, in which crystals have grown in voids in the lava flow.

Some of these voids were created by gases that were trapped when the molten lava crusted over and hardened. In other instances, “lava tubes” were created when liquid lava flowed out of a partially solidified lava flow. These hollows and tubes in the lava later filled with mineral material, creating natural wonders, which are highly prized by collectors.

Submitted photo

Cathedral geodes

Amethysts are found in Brazil, Zambia, Namibia, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, India, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay and the United States (primarily Arizona).

Ametrine is a combination of amethyst and citrine

While amethyst is the purple variety of quartz, citrine is the golden. And occasionally both are found in the same quartz crystal, creating a gem known as Ametrine.

The only significant natural source of Ametrine is a mine in Bolivia, but it is often artificially created using heat treatment or irradiation of natural amethyst. It can also be entirely lab-grown (as can amethyst).

Ametrine

Lorraine Hornby is a local jewelry artist and Certified Gemologist, SCC. Her work can be viewed at www.studio44jewelry.com and you can read more about gemstones and jewelry fabrication on her blog, studio44jewelry.wordpress.com.