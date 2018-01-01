Mission Hospital’s “Date Night Dinner” raises teen awareness of marijuana, but in a humorous way

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

On the evening of Feb 6, after I met speaker Ray Lozano, drug and alcohol Prevention Specialist, it was obvious to me that this wasn’t going to be a Reefer Madness (a cautionary tale that featured a highly exaggerated take on the use of marijuana) type of presentation.

Nor was it going to be clinical recounting of disconnected statistics. This was going to be a truthful, raw, and timely presentation that addressed the effects of marijuana on today’s teenagers, but in a humorous way. And that’s not easy.

Marci Mednick of Mission Hospital hosts the popular “Date Night Dinners,” a program which was initiated last year and takes place at venues including the Susi Q Community Center. This is the third in this series of events that are designed to stimulate discussion between parents and teens on difficult subjects. To this end, Marci just launched a youth campaign called Strength in Numbers program (www.StrengthInNumbersOC.org).

The “Date Night Dinners” help educate families on topics where confusion and miscommunication often reigns, and recent legislation has made marijuana a particularly challenging topic of conversation, parents say.

“Parents have the biggest influence on their kids, though they might doubt that sometimes,” a spokesperson for the program says. “But it’s true.”

During Ray’s presentation, the audience of 25 teenagers and adults wavered between laughter and surprise at hearing the staggering side effects of marijuana. He’s a master at engaging the audience by punctuating the scientific evidence with the perfect amount of humor.

Ray explains that the potency of marijuana has tripled since levels found in 1980

And Ray knows what he’s doing. He speaks all over the country, approximately 320 times a year, on drug prevention. His daughter Brooke is now speaking on this subject as well and accompanies him.

As for the humorous slant, Ray says, “The information is so important, and most presentations on the subject are serious and boring. It should be presented in a way that is entertaining.”

And he must be succeeding, as one teacher said after a past program, “I feel like I’m at a comedy club.” And there’s a reason for that, Ray has performed stand-up comedy at the Improv in Hollywood and Ontario, CA.

Tonight, Ray clearly holds this audience’s attention as he queries the kids as to what they’ve heard about marijuana. The comments include: it’s legal now, it must be okay, it’s used for stress, no one has ever overdosed, it’s not addictive, it’s been around for a long time, it’s natural, how can it be harmful, and it’s used to help people eat, relax and sleep.

Ray then explains and debunks some misconceptions. And to get his points across, he accompanies his words with a gesture or scene.

“True, it has been around for a long time, 1.5 million years, and it is natural,” he says, acting out how the cavemen sitting around a fire might have discovered the potential mind altering effects of the marijuana plant.

“But,” he continues, “a joint has 2,000 chemicals when it’s smoked, it expands and fast and forms new elements, 66 of which go straight to the brain, the main element being THC.” (THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol is the chemical compound in cannabis responsible for a euphoric high.)

Ray Lozano and Marci Mednick

Of utmost concern is how THC affects the teenage brain, which doesn’t fully develop for girls until 21 and boys until 23. Until that time, the decision-making functions are forming, and Ray emphasizes that marijuana use stalls this process, and causes one to revert to emotional rather than intellectual responses, which come with maturity.

He demonstrates by explaining how four-year-olds react to certain situations purely by emotion (crying), and how a mature person would reaction to the same situations by using intellect and not crying (hopefully).

So, what happens when you smoke?

Ray says, “According to information based on doctors’ and double blind placebo studies, it is detrimental to the brain, specifically the frontal lobe. Weed smokers have trouble making decisions. There’s a disconnect to the decision-making process and the ability to categorize correctly.”

As an example, Ray tells a story about one of the probation kids he counsels, who thought it would be a great invention to make a doghouse out of tortillas. Information gets stowed in the wrong categories.

Fits of rage are common as well in frequent smokers, and to illustrate, he role-plays an argument with a member of the audience about two brothers, and how smoking led to one brother eating the other brother’s bag of Doritos and escalated into a full-fledged argument and estrangement. Funny, yet sad, and it achieved the desired impact.

The list of side effects grows: trouble remembering, poor reading comprehension, and inability to tolerate silence. Additionally, with increased smoking, the drive to relieve boredom with healthy activities defaults to smoking marijuana instead.

New campaign Strength in Numbers as illustrated on coffee sleeve

Even more disturbing, Ray notes that studies are showing that marijuana users are at increased risk for developing schizophrenia, and evidence also shows that users are at an increased risk for developing anxiety and depression later in life.

What did those in the audience come away with after this program?

Diane Babcock, who attended with her two sons, Tripton and Reidley, said, “I felt that this whole series helped to explain how drugs and alcohol technically affect children and how their underdeveloped bodies react to these substances when they start to use them and how quickly and why they become addicted. Ray can explain it in a funny and practical way that people of all ages can understand. Ray made an impression on both my boys about the downside of substance abuse and gave them the knowledge to make informed decisions without being scary.”

Diane’s 13-year-old son, Tripton, felt that it was very interesting and the content was very useful especially in turning him off of substance abuse. Ray pointed out why not to do it and the negative effects of substance abuse.

“Basically, it gave him the technical knowledge needed to make an informed decision instead of making an emotional decision,” Diane continued.

Ten-year-old Reidley said, “I thought it was interesting and helpful. Ray was really good at what he does and describing the effects of substance abuse.”

Ray’s website states, “Ray has a talent and gift for conveying what could be construed as boring drug and alcohol prevention information in such a fun and humorous way that his audiences come away informed and entertained. The best analogy would be giving your kids medicine in a spoonful of sugar.”

And, evidently, his unique method works.

The next Date Night series will start in San Juan Capistrano on Tues, Feb 13.

For more information or for a complete listing of classes go to www.mission4health.com or call 949-364-4871.