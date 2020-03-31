City Manager’s Update

Coast Inn Subcommittee Meeting - On Jan 23, the City Council reviewed the Coast Inn/Coast Liquor Store Project (CUP 16-2479, PCDR 16-2475, CDP 16-2480 and VA 16-2482) proposed at 1391 and 1401 South Coast Highway.

At that time, the City Council appointed Mayor Pro Tem Zur Schmiede and Councilmember Whalen as a Subcommittee to meet with the applicant in a public meeting.

The subcommittee is scheduled to meet on Monday, Feb 12, from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center (380 Third Avenue). After the Subcommittee completes its work, the item will be re-noticed prior to bringing the matter back to the City Council for public hearing.

Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force -- The City Council is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force. The Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force was created by the City Council at its Jan 23, City Council meeting. The Task Force will consist of (9) nine members of the Public selected by two City Council members who will act as liaisons and non-voting members of the Task Force.

The purpose of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force will be to attempt to reach consensus on the Historic Preservation Ordinance and to provide recommendation(s) back to the City Council.

Applicants may be contacted by a City Council member prior to the appointments so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve on this Task Force. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Ordinance Task Force should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Wed, Feb 28, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Feb 28 deadline.

(1) Two-Year Term on the View Restoration Committee - The City Council is accepting applications for (1) two-year term on the View Restoration Committee with terms beginning April 1 through March 31, 2020. Members of the View Restoration Committee adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners to restore pre-existing views that are alleged to be significantly impaired by vegetation.

The five-member committee of local residents appointed by the City Council conduct public hearings to review claims, hear testimony and determine significant view impairment. The Committee may approve a view restoration order and establish a maintenance schedule for the subject vegetation on the property. The View Restoration Committee generally meets on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tues, March 27, at 6 p.m., by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on this committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or on-line from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by Thurs, March15, at 5:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the March 15 deadline.

Partial Closure of Glenneyre Parking Structure on Feb 13 and 15 - On February 13, the lower floor of the Glenneyre parking structure will be closed for cleaning and maintenance from 7 a.m. until noon.

On February 15, the upper floor of the parking structure will be closed for cleaning and maintenance from 7 a.m. until noon. The closure will be posted 24 hours in advance and one floor of parking will be available at all times during the work. The entire structure will be available for parking on Valentine’s Day.

Mindfulness & Meditation for Breast Cancer Survivors - A breast cancer diagnosis and life during and after treatment often leaves individuals suffering from anxiety and fear. Growing research has shown that the use of mindfulness and meditation is a healthy and effective tool in mitigating these symptoms and providing quality of life. Join presenter Anusha Wijeyakumar, Wellness Consultant for Hoag Hospital on Tuesday, Feb 27, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center.

Space is limited, call (949) 464-6645 to register or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes.”

Community Assistance Grants - The City of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Community Assistance Grants. The Community Assistance Grant program is available to non-profit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach. The objective of this program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects and/or expanded services within our community.

Like last year, we are utilizing an online application submittal process. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com to start the application process. Additional information can be found on the City’s website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/CAG. This year, the deadline has been extended by one month. The new deadline for applications submitted electronically will be Thurs, March 29, 5:30 p.m.

Hiring Beach Patrol Officers (part-time) - The Laguna Beach Police Department seeks enthusiastic, career-minded individuals to assist in the patrol and enforcement of Municipal and State codes within the City. Under the supervision of the Civilian Services Administrator or the Watch Commander, the Beach Patrol Officer, working with a partner, interacts with City residents and visitors at beaches and parks in a summer-style City uniform to enforce various City and State codes, rules, and regulations in a professional and courteous manner. To apply you must be at least 18 years of age. All prospective applicants must successfully pass through a thorough police background check. For more information on this position or to apply click here.

Hiring Police Aides (part-time) - The City of Laguna Beach seeks enthusiastic, dedicated individuals to serve in the capacity of Part-time Police Aide. Under the supervision of Laguna Beach Police Department personnel, the Police Aide directs traffic as needed and provides orderly control of pedestrian traffic and vehicular parking in an assigned area. The Police Aide also assists with other departmental tasks and support work, performs some parking enforcement duties, and performs other various assigned duties within the Police Department. Police Aides will be expected to direct traffic, requiring to stand for periods up to eight hours a day. To apply you must be at least 18 years of age. All prospective applicants must successfully pass through a thorough police background check. For more information on this position or to apply click here.