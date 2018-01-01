Police Files

Whole Foods customer captured on video taking employee’s cell phone while she bagged his groceries…have you seen him around?

On Saturday, Feb 3 at 11:14 a.m., a Whole Foods customer was caught on video taking a Whole Foods employee’s cell phone without her permission while she was bagging his groceries for him.

The victim accidentally placed her phone, a silver iPhone 6, on the checkout counter while she was helping the male suspect (shown here). He nonchalantly picked up her phone and placed it in his shopping bag, before leaving the store and walking westbound on Ocean Avenue. The suspect paid cash for his items.

Photos courtesy of LBPD

Have you seen this man around town?

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 185 lbs., dark skin tone, and clean cut. The victim’s phone is encased in a black Apple battery case and has a cat sticker on it.

LBPD is actively seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, whom they believe may be a local. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701 and to reference DR# 18-00392.