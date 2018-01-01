A Note from Shaena

Get ready to Rock For The Cause on March 5

Get ready to Rock For The Cause with us to help end homelessness in our community!

Several of us at Stu News have been touched by mental illness and homelessness within our families, and we support the work of Friendship Shelter in providing housing and hope for the most vulnerable in our community.

We are honored to be co-hosting this year’s event for the sixth consecutive year (it was always one of mine and Stu’s favorite nights together) – along with Clay Berryhill, Danielle Cavallucci, Marshall & Elizabeth Ininns, and Rick & Dianne Allen. We invite everyone to join us for this fun night – all for a good cause – on March 5 from 6 to 10 p.m at Skyloft!

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Aga Stuchlik

Fun with friends: Greg and Barbara MacGillivray and Robert Smolka enjoying a previous Rock for the Cause event

The evening will feature fantastic live music by The 133 Band – featuring Laguna favorites Jason Feddy, Nick Hernandez, Beth and Steve Wood, Frank Cotinola and others – as well as drinks and hors d’ouevres courtesy of Skyloft. All proceeds will directly help to end homelessness in our community.

Tickets start at $75, and will also include entry into an opportunity drawing for items donated from local businesses.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.friendshipshelter.org/events.