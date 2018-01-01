Aveda hosts Blue for the Ocean fundraiser for ECO-Warrior Foundation on Sat, March 31

Aveda Concept Salon announces that they will host an event, “Blue for the Ocean” on Sat, March 31, in support of The ECO-Warrior Foundation. Actor Richard Burgi will guest host. Aveda is passionate about the environment, but sadly realizes that our oceans are becoming more and more polluted and action needs to be taken. Living and working by the ocean is something they are grateful for daily.

The ECO-Warrior Foundation is dedicated to preserving our oceans and beaches through; education, activation and motivation, organizing beach clean ups, upstream clean ups.

The event will be a spectacular “Blue for the Ocean” theme, with great food, drinks, music and entertainment. Aveda will run an auction on the night of the event, both live and silent, and they would appreciate any donation items for the auction. The donation could be something physical or an experience.

A full list of auction and raffle Items will be updated soon, but so far, donations have been received from is Gucci South Coast Plaza, Katharine Story, Aveda, The British Hair Company, Steve Adam Gallery, Yoga Works Laguna Beach and Pure Laguna Beach.

Aveda was the brain child of Horst Rechelbacher, who was not only a pioneer of holistic beauty, but also a champion of environmental responsibility. Aveda’s vision for this event is to raise the funding to access more schools, travel further afar and make a difference all along the coastlines and eventually worldwide.

Prices and times are: VIP Blow Dry Entry. 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m. or 5:45 p.m., $75 Donation Includes VIP Early Entry, VIP Blow Out, 2 raffle tickets & two cocktails (Note there are only 12 spaces available).

General Entry - 6:30 p.m., $35 ($30 in advance) Donation Includes Entry, 2 cocktails and 2 raffle tickets.

8:15 p.m. Live Auction, Silent Auction Results and Draw Raffle will take place at 8:15 p.m. with a 9 p.m. close.

Raffle Tickets on the night $5 each or 6 for $25, suggested donation for cocktails is $5.

Tickets are available now. To support Aveda and donate an auction item, contact Paul at either 949 497-8345 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. '; document.write(''); document.write(addy_text37527); document.write('<\/a>'); //-->

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The event will take place at the British Hair Company, 750 S. Coast Hwy.

Aveda is located at 1492 N Coast Hwy, 949-715-5091.