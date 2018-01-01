Calling all species: Seems that the enjoyment of ukulele music doesn’t end at the shoreline

The Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy will sing Valentine’s Love Songs live on Laguna Beach FM KX 93.5 for Valentines Day this Wednesday evening from 5-6 p.m. – love will be in the air (and broadcast).

Photo courtesy Tom Joliet

Even mermaids like the ukelele

Tom “Tommy J” Joliet’s Laguna Tropical Surf show will feature musician/singers from the Susi Q Community Center’s popular ukulele program.

The radio audience can sing and dance to tunes played the combined classes of ukulele maestros Jack Morse, Jeff Eile, Mark Kohls, Jeff Heileson and Tommy J.

Photo courtesy Tom Joliet

Kanikapila, oil painting by Gayle Joliet

Afterwards, join the players across from the radio station on S Coast Hwy at the Pearl Street General Store’s The Seahorse Lounge for more live music, food and drinks from 6 – 8 p.m.

Listen live by streaming on the free mobile app KX935, and at www.kx935.com/category/podcast/laguna-tropical-surf.