CHOC Follies is enjoying sweet success: and this year, four Lagunans are helping make millions

Tight Assets ownere Heidi Miller is kicking up her heels at CHOC Follies rehearsals just two months after surgery to donate one of her kidneys to Bruce W Cook (who is doing very well, incidentally).

Lagunans Kelly Emmes, Geri Kate Pearace and Marilyn Brumley are also part of the cast this year.

Submitted photo

CHOC has raised more than nine million dollars through the Follies over the last 21 years. This is Heidi’s 18th appearance. She’s hoping that one million more dollars will be raised this year for CHOC, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Shows will take place on March 29, 30 & 31. For tickets go to www.choc.org/Follies.