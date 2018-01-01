Music is that powerful: Vino & Vinyl at The Ranch is a portal to the past, and to shared emotions

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

“You hear breathing. You hear fingers sliding up the frets. Those aren’t mistakes to be edited out, those are part of the experience.”

That’s Mark Christy, owner of The Ranch, talking about his obsession with vinyl records and why vinyl is so much better than digital recordings – and, he admits, this fascination of his is an obsession, not a mere hobby.

“Sometimes I think I need an intervention,” he says. “I have more than 3,000 albums, in many cases several pressings of the same one.”

We’re standing on the patio at The Ranch. The sun has tucked itself discreetly behind the canyon walls, aware that nostalgia is best served in a dim light. In the purple gloaming, golfers make their way from the greens to the clubhouse, carts kicking up the smell of the turf.

Unusually, there’s not a deer to be seen – Linda Ronstadt’s Simple Dreams, amplified by speakers, has scared them away, for now. Leticia Christy is the first DJ of the night.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The evening closes in at The Ranch

I’m madly taking notes as Mark rhapsodizes about music and vinyl, in awe of the depth of his knowledge.

“If only Stu was alive,” Mark says wistfully, “he’d have been my first choice as DJ. That man knew blues trivia like no one I’ve met.”

We both pause, thinking about the one-and-only-Stu, a mentor to so many, close friend to Mark, and a man who knew his stuff when it came to newspapers, music and baseball and so much more.

Flames flicker from fire pits, where guests sip from wine glasses, or heck, glug beer, because why not, who cares that tonight’s happening is called Vino & Vinyl? Alliteration is one thing, but it’s the vinyl part that really matters.

We sigh. But then our eyes alight upon Shaena, Stu’s business partner and soul mate in so many ways, and we smile.

Shaena is excited. She’s bopping up and down, as Shaena does. On this Ladies’ DJ night, it will shortly be her turn. Shaena is talking nineteen to the dozen (a South African expression which seems perfect for Shaena) to the other DJs yet to play: Lisa Rosecrans, whose choice is the Go-Go’s Beauty and the Beat; Linda Mussallem has selected Janice Joplin’s Greatest hits; and Candace Hurley will finish up with Bonnie Raitt’s Taking My Tim.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Go-Go’s album

Mark tells me that for the first few Vino & Vinyl evenings at The Ranch, which happen the first Tuesday of every month from 4 – 8 p.m., he has been doing all the DJing. From this point on, though, he’s decided to mix it up.

“It’s an honor to include Shaena,” he says.

She doesn’t know we’re talking about her, but she flashes us that light-up-the-night smile.

I ask Mark to tell me more about vinyl versus digital.

“So, Abbey Road is my all-time favorite. Still now, listening to it in vinyl can bring me to tears. There’s depth, there’s richness, it’s raw. You hear an entire story, not just a chapter,” Mark tells me. “You close your eyes, you’re hearing exactly what the musician wanted you to hear.”

Linda Ronstadt is nearing the end of her Simple Dreams. Stars are beginning to prickle the night sky. Shaena hugs a Fleetwood Mac album to her chest.

Mark’s not quite finished his rhapsody in blues…and rock n’ roll…and the seventies. “We’ve become so accustomed to instant gratification. Vinyl, you have to get out of your chair to flip, but it takes you to a new level, well, it takes you back, too. Cat Stevens. Jackson Brown. Soundtrack of our lives, right?” I mention American Pie and Rodriguez (Searching for Sugarman) and suddenly we are two people who grew up in the same era, not reporter and interviewee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Ladies night for DJs

It’s Shaena’s turn.

Mark, music freak extraordinaire, gives me a quick hug and I return to my seat to sip some wine, calming the adrenaline rush that comes with interviewing.

Shaena takes the stage and talks about the impact that Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album and Stevie Nicks in particular had on her life. Her words are both eloquent and emotional. “A magical experience,” she says of her first time hearing Lindsey Buckingham in concert.

I have to leave, sadly. So I won’t be around to hear the final three DJs speak about their connections to the albums they will play. I do stay long enough to see Mark dancing with his wife, other guests joining in, their fire-flung shadows lengthening into the now-dark canyon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Mark and his wife Leticia

I understand now, as I drive away, the magic of these Vino & Vinyl evenings: the music, reverberating within the stunning natural sound stage that is Aliso Canyon, brings us together, reminds us of our shared emotions – even our shared humanity, no matter our station in life, or our trajectory through the years.

Music is that powerful.

Especially when captured on vinyl.